Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,281,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,704,000 after buying an additional 529,140 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,369,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 242,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 115,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,323,000 after purchasing an additional 102,848 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 344.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 58,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at $126,914.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 852,082 shares in the company, valued at $24,991,565.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,230 shares of company stock worth $96,394. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $29.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.98. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.17.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFIN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

