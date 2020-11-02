Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at about $678,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 845.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 54,956 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $26,492.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,317 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE:ABM opened at $34.72 on Monday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -385.73 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.19.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.