SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 85.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 174.1% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the second quarter valued at $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 8.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 41.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLOW. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SPX FLOW from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Vertical Research raised SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $42.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.84. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.50.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

