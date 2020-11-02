Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,417 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $261,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,879.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $9,394,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,091,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,983,898.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IART opened at $44.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,470.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.48. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $63.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

