Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 100.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George C. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,274. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RXN opened at $32.08 on Monday. Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $35.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rexnord has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

