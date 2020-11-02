Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $201,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACAD. Raymond James initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.37. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.43. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 57.28%. The business had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. Equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $125,977.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,269.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $53,072.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,704 shares in the company, valued at $327,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,254 shares of company stock valued at $628,875 over the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

