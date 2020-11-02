Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $204.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.79.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $181.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.94 and its 200-day moving average is $193.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,122 shares of company stock valued at $23,383,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Visa by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Visa by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $82,917,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

