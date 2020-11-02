Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,032 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 473.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENTA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5,283.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,695,000 after acquiring an additional 77,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $43.63 on Monday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.44 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

