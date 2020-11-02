Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a strong sell rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.40.

NYSE:BUD opened at $51.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.09. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $83.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 46.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,355,232 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $148,034,000 after buying an additional 1,071,346 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 100.0% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 432.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,333 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 100,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

