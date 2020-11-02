Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a strong sell rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.40.
NYSE:BUD opened at $51.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.09. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $83.54.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 46.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,355,232 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $148,034,000 after buying an additional 1,071,346 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 100.0% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 432.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,333 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 100,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.