BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

BGCP has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut BGC Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut BGC Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of BGCP opened at $2.95 on Friday. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.93% and a net margin of 2.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 44.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 38,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 566.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

