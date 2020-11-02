Zacks Investment Research Lowers Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) to Sell

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2020

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

CRVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Corvus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

CRVS stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.05.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

