Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CHGG. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chegg from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.73.

Chegg stock opened at $73.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 9.09. Chegg has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $89.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.61. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.20, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Chegg news, Director Paul Leblanc bought 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.04 per share, with a total value of $99,923.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,098.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $2,369,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,179 shares in the company, valued at $174,565,575.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,584 shares of company stock worth $7,530,774 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth about $1,237,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 9,969.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 21,235 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,001,000.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

