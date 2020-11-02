Insider Selling: Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) SVP Sells $25,470.50 in Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $25,470.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,129.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Tesoro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, Thomas Tesoro sold 760 shares of Standard Motor Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $31,897.20.

NYSE SMP opened at $45.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.73. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $55.85.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.58. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 462.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 335.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

