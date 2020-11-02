Insider Selling: Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sells $14,103.20 in Stock

Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 5,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $14,103.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,081,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,112.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,893 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $8,273.98.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,481 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $13,129.33.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,957 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $8,664.01.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $30,300.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Sean Kiewiet sold 3,564 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $10,727.64.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $25,800.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $30,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $24,800.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,949 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $9,848.51.

On Monday, August 24th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,970 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $12,716.10.

NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $2.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. Priority Technology Holdings has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.11 million and a PE ratio of -7.05.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $92.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Priority Technology Holdings will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

