Insider Selling: Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) (CVE:BCM) Director Sells C$16,000.00 in Stock

Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) (CVE:BCM) Director Frank R. Tweddle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.20, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,917 shares in the company, valued at C$175,734.40.

Frank R. Tweddle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Frank R. Tweddle sold 5,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total value of C$16,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Frank R. Tweddle sold 5,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total value of C$14,750.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Frank R. Tweddle sold 5,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.47, for a total value of C$17,350.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Frank R. Tweddle sold 2,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.42, for a total value of C$6,840.00.

Shares of CVE BCM opened at C$3.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.47. Bear Creek Mining Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$4.17. The company has a market cap of $254.80 million and a PE ratio of -23.98.

Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) (CVE:BCM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) from C$3.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

