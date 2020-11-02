CIBT Education Group Inc Acquires 27,000 Shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$18,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,765,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,287,988.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 500 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$345.00.

On Thursday, October 22nd, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$1,400.00.

On Monday, October 19th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 25,500 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$17,850.00.

On Friday, October 16th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 50,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$1,587.00.

On Friday, October 9th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 500 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$350.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$1,400.00.

On Monday, October 5th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 126,500 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$88,550.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$1,340.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,587.00.

Shares of TSE:MBA opened at C$0.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.23. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$0.72. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) from C$1.22 to C$1.21 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

About CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO)

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English teacher training, summer camp, automotive technical training, English teacher preparation, accounting, and IELTS test preparation programs, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

