Zacks Investment Research Lowers Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $62.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 189.40% and a negative net margin of 280.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 50,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

