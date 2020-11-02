Analysts Set The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Price Target at $53.28

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.28.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $206.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,534 shares of company stock worth $16,635,514. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

