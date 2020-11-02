Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.26.

NYSE:DT opened at $35.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 126.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $2,266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 849,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,481,710.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,368,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,526,193.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,081,211 shares of company stock worth $903,153,158. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 159.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $75,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers; Network Application Monitoring that provides enterprise applications, network services, user experience, and application delivery across wide-area networks; and Synthetic Classic, which offers customer experience, as well as is used to monitor application and application program interface availability and performance.

