FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) Reduced by Analyst

First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Horizon National in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Horizon National in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised First Horizon National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on First Horizon National in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon National has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. First Horizon National has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 240.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in First Horizon National during the second quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Horizon National during the second quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon National by 226.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

