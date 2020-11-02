FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Issued By KeyCorp

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Generac in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $8.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.45. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%.

GNRC has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $194.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.85.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $210.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.64. Generac has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $220.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $946,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,240 shares in the company, valued at $125,720,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 1,240.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Generac in the second quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 158.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the second quarter worth $46,000.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

