Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.60 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Generac in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $7.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.50. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Generac’s FY2022 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.85.

GNRC stock opened at $210.15 on Monday. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $220.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,720,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 1,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

