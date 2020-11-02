FY2021 Earnings Forecast for At Home Group Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of At Home Group in a research note issued on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for At Home Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.00 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on At Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.02.

NYSE HOME opened at $16.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.99. At Home Group has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOME. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 48,642 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 46.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 57,893 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in At Home Group by 358.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 167,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in At Home Group by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 67,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 18,838 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 192,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $4,233,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $785,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,003 shares of company stock valued at $385,796 and have sold 366,330 shares valued at $7,839,462. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

