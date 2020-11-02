B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.49%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CASH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $29.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.08. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.99.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director William David Tull sold 66,749 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $1,379,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 9,133 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $180,650.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,967. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $583,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 175,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

