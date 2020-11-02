Xponance Inc. Has $362,000 Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,949 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FL. ValuEngine upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus upgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

Foot Locker stock opened at $36.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.33. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

In other Foot Locker news, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $123,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $180,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

