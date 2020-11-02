Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Chemours by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 31,298 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in The Chemours by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Chemours by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CC opened at $20.14 on Monday. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 47.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Chemours from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded The Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on The Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.09.

In other The Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $56,087.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,934.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

