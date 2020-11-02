Xponance Inc. Has $365,000 Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.5% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 52.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 8.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $20.57 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.77.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $636,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,497.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $35,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.94.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

