Xponance Inc. Raises Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $55.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.44. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $70.57. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,362.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $470,032 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

