Xponance Inc. Buys 1,581 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,092,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 133.7% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 7.1% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $29.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.66. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIW. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Anderson acquired 3,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $98,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at $158,611.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

