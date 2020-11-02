Xponance Inc. Purchases 2,765 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Valvoline by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Valvoline by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Valvoline by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Valvoline by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VVV opened at $19.67 on Monday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $25,902.24. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,881 shares of company stock valued at $795,574 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

