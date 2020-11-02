Xponance Inc. Purchases 2,765 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2020

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Valvoline by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Valvoline by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Valvoline by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Valvoline by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VVV opened at $19.67 on Monday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $25,902.24. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,881 shares of company stock valued at $795,574 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Xponance Inc. Has $362,000 Position in Foot Locker, Inc.
Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company
Xponance Inc. Has $365,000 Holdings in MGM Resorts International
Xponance Inc. Raises Position in BWX Technologies, Inc.
Xponance Inc. Buys 1,581 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc.
Xponance Inc. Purchases 2,765 Shares of Valvoline Inc.
