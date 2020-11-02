Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 23.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

THG opened at $95.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.52 and a 200-day moving average of $98.84. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $144.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

