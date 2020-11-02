TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,986 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in TCF Financial by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in TCF Financial by 511.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TCF opened at $27.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $420.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on TCF Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

In related news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $574,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,354.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

