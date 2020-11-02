Xponance Inc. Acquires 734 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,866 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 56,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CFR opened at $70.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.57. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.01.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CFR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

