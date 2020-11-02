Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 312,602 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 581.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 272,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 232,222 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,370,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,408,000 after acquiring an additional 173,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,414,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,010,000 after acquiring an additional 84,854 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $33.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $608.95 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

