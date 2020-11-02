Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SLM by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SLM by 49.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of SLM by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 604,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLM shares. BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $9.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.33.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $364.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.42 million. SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $304,352.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

