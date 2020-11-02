Xponance Inc. Buys 1,048 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Timken in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken during the second quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in The Timken by 57.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Timken in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 158.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Timken alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

In other news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $189,509.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,860.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 78,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $4,390,042.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 389,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,718,932.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 119,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,561,102. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TKR opened at $59.70 on Monday. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $61.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.