Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,423 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $44,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $79,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $46.11 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $247.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPM. Barclays cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

