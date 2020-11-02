Xponance Inc. Sells 252 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in DaVita by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in DaVita by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 3,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.60 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leanne M. Zumwalt sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $332,049.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,982,347 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DVA stock opened at $86.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.42 and a 200 day moving average of $83.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.15 and a 52 week high of $92.67.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

