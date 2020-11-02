Xponance Inc. Acquires 3,883 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 149,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $350,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Shares of VRT opened at $17.65 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

