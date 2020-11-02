Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $392,000 in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 420.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AX opened at $27.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $30.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Axos Financial from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

