Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 102.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $92,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $110,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LXP stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 81.16% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

LXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Lexington Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

