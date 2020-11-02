Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $328,000 Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 91.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 258.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $136.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.24. The stock has a market cap of $443.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.06. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.00 and a 12 month high of $150.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.25 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 29.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHIL. TheStreet raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

