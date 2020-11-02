Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $352,000 Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $641,200.00. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $310,700.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,564. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $29.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $648.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.91. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.43.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HZO shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

