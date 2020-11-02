BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BancFirst by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 35.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $44.45 on Monday. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.29.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 25.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BANF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

