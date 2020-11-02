Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Position Lessened by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at $749,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 82,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 18,098 shares in the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $16.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $33.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

About Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; mini breast fillets; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

