17,400 Shares in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB) Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AUB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 35.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $45,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 457,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,353,654.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 457,519 shares in the company, valued at $10,362,805.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $914,820 over the last three months.

AUB stock opened at $25.29 on Monday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $38.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AUB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

