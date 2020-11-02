Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 15,400 Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 448.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 118.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 14.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the second quarter worth about $208,000.

Get Teradata alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

TDC stock opened at $18.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.26 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.