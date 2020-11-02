Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $381,000 Stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,309 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 90.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 23.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $893.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP John R. Kamin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,770.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

