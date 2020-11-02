Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 1,200 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of PetMed Express worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PETS. FMR LLC grew its position in PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PetMed Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PetMed Express by 24.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PetMed Express by 72.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 137,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PetMed Express by 36.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

PETS stock opened at $29.58 on Monday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.60.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th.

Several research firms have recently commented on PETS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PetMed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

PetMed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

