Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Position in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 92,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Endurance International Group were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 680.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Endurance International Group alerts:

In other news, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 6,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $40,054.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EIGI shares. TheStreet raised Endurance International Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Endurance International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ EIGI opened at $5.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $6.69.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $273.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Endurance International Group Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.